Duo arrested for armed robberies, 2 cops injured





New Delhi: Two men who robbed businessmen returning home with their day's earnings at gunpoint have been arrested after a chase which left two policemen injured, police said on Friday.

A loaded pistol with six live cartridges, and a motorcycle have been recovered from the arrested, who were identified as Brijesh and Ashok, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

On May 9 and May 17, police received two complaints of armed robberies, which followed a similar pattern.

"In both the incidents, businessmen on their way home with the day's earnings were targeted, and an FZ motorcycle was used by the accused in both cases," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nupur Prasad.

Following CCTV footage, police identified the suspects' routes and increased patrolling in these areas.

On Tuesday evening, two police officers noticed two persons riding a FZ bike matching the description of the suspects' bike and tried to stop them.

The duo didn't stop and dragged along one of the officers who tried to stop the bike.

Brijesh, who was riding pillion, also tried to shoot the officer, but the bullet got stuck in the gun, and he was caught, while Ashok fled.

However, Brijesh's interrogation led to Ashok's arrest within 24 hours, police said.