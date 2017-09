Ahead of the upcoming Durga puja festival, workers assemble a 100-foot bamboo idol of Goddess Durga in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday. The 100ft idol of Durga is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Record for the tallest bamboo sculpture. Pic/AFP

