E-challan a flop at the box-office? Mumbai traffic cops say so

Traffic cops claim that e-challan payments made using debit and credit cards fail because they cannot connect to the server

Everything that holds great promise, doesn’t necessarily meet the desired result. Take the Mumbai traffic police’s e-challan system for instance. While the traffic police had launched the initiative with the intention of bringing transparency within the department, co--nstables using the machines claim that the revenue generated from the cashless mode of paying fines might be affected greatly -- not because they cannot take bribes anymore, but due to faults in the system.

Traffic cops claim that due to server issues, they cannot make debit/credit card payments on the handsets. Further, poor quality ink on the printed e-challan disappears within a few hours.

The Mumbai Traffic police department had started issuing e-challans from the second week of January. The initiative was started following the Centre’s appeal to go cashless. Officers had claimed that digital transactions would also help solve the issue of corruption.

As per the plan, a total of 500 e-challan handsets were issued to the traffic police department officials in January. However, within less than two months of the initiative taking off, constables who have been using these machines claim to be struggling with it.

"It was believed that going cashless would make our work easier, but the reality is different. E-challan payments made using debit and credit cards fail because we cannot connect to the server," said a traffic constable, on condition of anonymity. The cop claimed that they have to also face the wrath of passengers because of this. "They think we are deliberately wasting their time,” the constable said. Another traffic cop said, “The worst part is that the paper on which the e-challan is printed is also of bad quality."

Joint CP (traffic) Milind Bharambe said, "Yes we are aware that there are buffering-related issues that are occurring, but very few cases have been reported."