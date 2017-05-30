E-rickshaw driver lynching: Delhi Police to search for accused from SOL students

Delhi Police have set up five teams to search for the accused in lynching of a e-rickshaw driver here and are looking for suspects from among 300 students of School of Open Learning (SOL) whose examination centre was located in Delhi Univsersity's Kirori Mal College, an officials said.

Police said 300 students of SOL had come on Saturday to visit their examination center at KMC as well as regular students in the varsity's North Campus. Two of the youths who were indulged in altercation with Ravinder Kumar over having alcohol and urinating at metro station, which was captured in a CCTV footage, had been dropped at the college by Manoj, another e-rickshaw driver.

"We are questioning over dozens of youths and locals. We are examining the records of over 900 students who are often active in protests, elections and other university activities to identify the accused persons. We have suspected some youths but police teams are still investigation the case with all possible angles," a senior police officer told IANS.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at around 8.30 p.m. when Kumar, objected to two students who he found were drinking alcohol and urinating on a wall near GTB Nagar Metro Station.

The angry youths returned along with 15 of their friends. They began raining blows on Kumar for at least 20 minutes at the crowded station, but no one from the public came forward to rescue him. Kumar died on the spot.