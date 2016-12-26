E Ward residents waging a lonely war against encroachments, garbage crisis



Shanties encroach on a pavement in Mazgaon, forcing pedestrians onto the road. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

On September 12, we had put the spotlight on growing encroachments, waterlogging and poor waste management. The Mumbai Port Trust hasn’t been able to evict enroachers from Sewri and Darukhana. In Powder Bunder and Lakda Bunder Darukhana, garbage from shanties is chucked into the sea. Redevelopment of dilapidated buildings in Mazgaon, Tadwadi and Madanpura is in a limbo. Filthy water is supplied to these buildings, thanks to decrepit pipes. The silver lining: Expect less waterlogging the next monsoon since the Britannia pumping station is ready.

ResidentSpeak

Surykant Patil, Resident of Byculla

The corporators are helpful and are working on our problems. We have major issues with cleanliness and encroachments in the area. But, BMC authorities don’t take these problems seriously. When ward officials ignore local representatives, how much can the common man clean up on his own?

Expert speak

Neeta Pathre, Social worker

The ward is groaning under the weight of a garbage management crisis. Illegal construction of buildings thrives here, which translates to a larger population and higher waste production. Civic authorities and local ward representatives should join hands in addressing this issue.

Corporators Speak

Manoj Jamsutkar

Mastan Tank-Vikrikar Bhavan We have written to the BMC several times to complain about garbage piling up on roads and alleys. But, there has been no response from the civic body. To resolve a problem, ward representatives have to follow up with BMC officials for at least a year.

Samita Sanjay Naik, Jijamata Udyan-Mazagaon docks

Representatives and BMC authorities should work together to resolve civic issues. Problems of encroachments and garbage management can be easily addressed, but each corporator is left to fight a lonely battle. I had to fight to prevent BMC from acquiring an open plot in Byculla to allow residents a lung space.

BMC Speak

Kishor Desai, Ward officer

We are working tirelessly to resolve all issues. Some junctions were waterlogged, but thanks to the Britannia pumping station, that problem has been addressed on BA Road. We carry our regular demolition drives against illegal structures. But, we need the support of local ward representatives. Madanpura and Kamathipura have old, dilapidated buildings, but residents are refusing to vacate them.

E ward

Reay Road, Dattaram Lad Marg, Wadi Bunder, Byculla