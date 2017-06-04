Earthquake measuring 4.8 hits Koyna region in Maharashtra

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on Richter scale jolted areas near Koyna dam in Maharashtra late last night.
However, no casualty or damage to property was reported.
Tremors were felt in parts of Sangli and Kolhapur districts yesterday at around 11.44 pm, an official of the earthquake department of Koyna dam said today.
The depth of the earthquake was 10 kms below the ground and the tremors were felt in a radius of 120 kms from the epicentre, he said.
Some people in Sangli felt the tremors for eight to 15 seconds, but no injury or casualty was reported, sources said.
0 Comments