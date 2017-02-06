Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Uttarakhand, northern India



Representational image



New Delhi: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter Scale on Monday night hit Uttarakhand, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India. The epicentre of the quake was Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, said J L Gautam, Operations head at the National Seismological Bureau, a unit of Ministry of Earth Sciences. "The depth of the quake was 33 km and it occurred at 10.33 PM," he said.



Uttarakhand, which falls in the Himalayan belt, is known for high seismic activities. Tremors were felt across Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh also after which many people rushed out of their homes.



There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.