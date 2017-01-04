EC announces cash expenses limit per candidate in five states

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Wednesday set the campaign expenses limit per candidate at between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 28 lakh in the five states where assembly polls will be held laster this year.

Announcing the limit, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi said: "In Goa and Manipur the limit on election expenses per candidate is Rs 20 lakh."

"In Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand the election expenses limit per candidate is Rs 28 lakh," the CEC said.