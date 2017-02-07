EC asks Manohar Parrikar to reply by Thursday on bribery remark

Manohar Parrikar

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday again issued a notice to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar over his alleged bribery remark during campaigning in Goa, directing him to reply by Thursday afternoon.

Replying to the panel's earlier notice, Parrikar said his words were 'wrongly translated' and also questioned the authenticity of the compact disc containing his alleged speech and the veracity of the transcripts.

Issuing the fresh notice, the Election Commission said the CD and the transcripts were 'authentic'.

"Your reply (February 3) has been forwarded to the Chief Electoral Officer of Goa for comments on the contentions made regarding the authenticity of the CD and the veracity of the transcripts.

"The issues of authenticity and veracity have been assessed and it has been confirmed that they have not been tampered with in any manner whatsoever," the Election Commission said in its latest notice, which also contains the relevant portion of his January 29 speech in north Goa.

"... now somebody will give you 2,000 rupees, 1,000 rupees, 3,000 rupees. Calculate it. We give Rs 1,500 per month. In five years, Rs 1,500 becomes Rs 90,000 and this will further increase. Therefore, you will get nearly a lakh or 1,25,000 rupees for the next five years," Parrikar said.

"You vote by taking 2,000 rupees from someone, it is okay, somebody will hold a rally, there is no objection, someone roams there with 500 rupees. But vote shall be for lotus only...," reads a transcript of Parrikar's speech in Konkani.