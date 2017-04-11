EC defers Anantnag bypoll to May 25

A man, holding a baby, seeks permission to move forward during restrictions following a strike call given by separatists in protest against killing of eight civilians in poll violence, in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: The Election Commission yesterday night deferred the Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll to May 25, citing inputs by the Jammu and Kashmir government that law-and-order situation is not conducive. The by-election was to be held on April 12.

The EC notification said the state administration apprehends that "violent attempts" can be made by miscreants to thwart the poll process.

It pointed at large scale violence which took place in Srinagar yesterday during a similar bypoll.

June 1 has been set as the date by which election process should be completed in Anantnag.

The long period has apparently been given keeping in mind the possibility of repoll that may be held there.

The Anantnag seat fell vacant in June last year after Mehbooba Mufti won the assembly polls and resigned from the Lok Sabha.

Only 7.14 per cent of the electorate had come out to cast their vote in the Srinagar bypoll.

The Election Commission will also take a call on holding repoll in polling centres which saw unprecedented violence and poor voter turnout in the bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.