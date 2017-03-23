EC freezes AIADMK symbol, neither faction can use party name



VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam



Chennai: The Election Commission in an interim order late Wednesday night froze the 'two leaves' poll symbol of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK and also decided that neither of the two factions will use the party's name.

After hearing through the day arguments of contending factions -- one led by General Secretary V.K. Sasikala and another led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam -- the poll panel decided that neither of the two groups will be permitted to use the 'two leaves' symbol and use the name All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The panel said both groups shall be known by such names as they may choose showing, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party -- AIADMK. Both the groups shall be allotted different symbols from a list of free symbols notified by the EC for the purposes of the current by-election from Radhakrishnan Nagar assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. The by-election for the seat is slated for April 12.

The Commission has directed both groups to furnish on Thursday the names of their respective groups by which they would be recognised by the panel, and the symbols which could be allotted to the candidates by the respective groups. They may indicate names of three free symbols, in the order of their preference, anyone of which may be allotted to their candidates by the EC.

Further, the Commission has given both groups a final opportunity to submit all such documents and affidavits on which they propose to rely on regarding their respective claims, latest by April 17. Reacting to the development, AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dinakaran, party candidate in the Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency, told reporters: "This has not come as a shock. We will get back the symbol."