EC's show cause notice to Akhilesh Yadav for bribery remark



Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: After Arvind Kejriwal and Manohar Parrikar, it is now the turn of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to face the ire of the Election Commission over bribery remarks.

The Samajwadi Party supremo was yesterday served with a showcase notice for reportedly asking voters in Bhadhoi on March 4 to accept money but vote for the cycle, his party's election symbol.

Prime facie finding him guilty of violating the model code, the Commission asked him to respond by March 7 as to why action should not be taken against him.

According to the Commission's notice, Yadav had asked voters to accept money from other parties, but vote for the 'bicycle' symbol of the ruling Samajwadi Party.