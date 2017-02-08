EC serves fresh notice to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar



Manohar Parrikar

New Delhi: Overruling claims of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, that his election speech in Goa made in Konkani was incorrectly translated, the Election Commission yesterday served him with a fresh notice on his reported bribery remarks and asked him to respond by Thursday.

The Commission said the "CD (of his speech made on January 29 in Chimbel) has not been tampered with in any manner whatsoever". The Commission also said the entire speech has been again transcripted and translated by a three-member committee.

The fresh transcript quotes Parrikar as saying "...you vote him by taking Rs 2000 from someone. It is okay, somebody will hold a rally, there is no objection, someone roams there with Rs 500. But vote shall be for lotus..."