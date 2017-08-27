Eclipse tops NASA online views record

The total solar eclipse of August 21 attracted more traffic to NASA websites than any other event on record, according to data revealed by the US space agency.

"With more than 90 million page views on nasa.gov and eclipse2017.nasa.gov, we topp­ed our previous web traffic record about seven times over," NASA officials wrote.

90 MN
No. of views registered

