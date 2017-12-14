ED arrests controversial Mumbai businessman Bimal Agrawal for money laundering

Controversial city businessman Bimal Agrawal, previously arrested for supplying substandard bulletproof jackets to the police force after the 26/11 attack, was held once again on Tuesday from Delhi, this time by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on ch

Controversial city businessman Bimal Agrawal, previously arrested for supplying substandard bulletproof jackets to the police force after the 26/11 attack, was held once again on Tuesday from Delhi, this time by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering. A special court has remanded Agrawal in ED’s custody till December 21.

CBI had arrested him in the same case in February. ED has booked Agrawal under section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This case is based on CBI’s 2015 one, in which Singh, ED officer Sanjay Kumar, bookies Sonu Jalan, Dhruv Kumar Singh, Jayesh Bhai Thakkar, Chandresh Patel and Agarwal were arrested and chargesheeted under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Probe revealed Agarwal had collected money on behalf of Singh for providing help in the investigation of a cricket betting case.

"Agarwal and his associates collected Rs 3.25 crore from Delhi’s punters or bookies for providing protection in ED case and used hawala operators for money transfer," ED said in a statement. ED officials said some hawala operators are on their radar and soon will face the music.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go