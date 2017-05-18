ED arrests deputy collector Nitish Thakur's brother in Rs 270 crore case

The Thakurs are in a world of trouble. On Wednesday, the ED arrested former Mhada deputy collector Nitish Thakur's absconding brother Nilesh in a Rs 270-crore money laundering case.

A senior ED official said that Nilesh had been arrested following a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW), and on Wednesday had been sent to judicial custody till May 30.

Sources said that in 2012, the ACB's Raigad division had filed a disproportionate assets case against Nitish. The investigation also revealed that Rs 17 crore was transferred into Nitish's account from a Dubai-based bank. The ED then registered a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

"One of the companies used to launder the money was Nilesh's, so it was included in the case," said another officer. The court had then issued the NBW against Nilesh, which led to the arrest yesterday.