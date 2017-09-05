ED attaches Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti's Delhi farmhouse



Misa Bharti

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti's farmhouse here in connection with a money laundering case, an official said.

"A farmhouse owned by Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar has been attached by the ED... The attached property is situated in Bijwasan area of south Delhi," the ED official told IANS on condition of anonymity.

The farmhouse "Palam Farms" was bought from the money raised through shell companies owned by Bharti and her husband, the ED said.

The Income Tax department is probing how shell companies were used by Lalu Prasad and his family to buy expensive properties in Delhi and Patna in a benami property case.

The ED in July chargesheeted around 35 people, including Chartered Accountant Rajesh Agrawal and businessmen brothers Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain.

Agrawal has also been accused of helping Bharti's husband's company Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd with some transactions.