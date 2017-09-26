ED attaches Rs 1.16 crore assets of P Chidambaram's son Karti



Karti Chidambaram

The ED yesterday attached assets worth Rs 1.16 crore of former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti and a firm allegedly linked to him in connection with its money laundering probe in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The agency issued a provisional attachment order, signed by Joint Director and investigating officer of the 2G spectrum allocation cases Rajeshwar Singh, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attaching the assets.

"Enforcement Directorate has attached movable assets held by ASCPL (Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited) in the form of fixed deposits to the tune of Rs 26 lakh and movable assets held by Karti P Chidambaram in the form of fixed deposits and balance in savings bank account to the tune of Rs 90 lakh approximately," the central probe agency said.

The firm ASCPL is allegedly linked to Karti and the ED said it was "controlled" by him through another person, identified as S Bhaskararaman, whom Karti had described to the agency as his Chartered Accountant and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the agency said.

In his reaction, the senior Chidambaram called the ED action "a crazy mixture of falsehoods and conjectures". "The press note is intended to intimidate me and to silence my voice. I will not be intimidated," he said. Official sources in the ED said while P Chidambaram states that the "only" charge sheet in the case has been quashed, the FIR still stands and that Karti was not named in that complaint.