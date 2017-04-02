ED finds 'Interpol agent' ID during raids on Mumbai shell firm

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths were today left flummoxed when they discovered a fake 'Interpol agent' ID card from a person in Mumbai whom they searched as part of a country-wide action against shell firms.

The agency recovered the ID from the laptop of the person with the official logo of the international police organisation crudely copied with markings that read "Interpol International Police".

It said the fake photographic ID was made in the name of one Chetan Shah with his details being given as "Special Agent, anti- terrorism division, Department of Investigations". On the reverse side of the ID, the agency found a thumb impression and personal details of the person like date of birth, height, hair colour, weight, blood group and few vague signatures.

They said the agency will investigate as to how the fake ID was made and whether it was used to con or cheat anyone by wrongly depicting the person as an Interpol official. ED sleuths have also picked up certain other documents from the same premises for further probe, they said. The ED conducted country-wide searches at 110 locations as part of its major crackdown on 500 shell companies suspected to be generating huge amounts of black money.