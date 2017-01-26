ED issues fresh summons to Zakir Naik



Zakir Naik

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Zakir Naik as part of its probe against the controversial preacher and his Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) under anti-money laundering laws.

Officials said the agency has handed over the second summons in the name of Naik to IRF’s legal advisor, who was questioned by it on Tuesday at it’s zonal office here.

The first summons to Naik, issued last week, could not be delivered as Naik’s house here was found to be locked, they said.