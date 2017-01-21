ED summons Zakir Naik for money laundering case



Zakir Naik

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to televangelist Zakir Naik in connection with alleged laundering of nearly Rs 100 crore. The summons are related to the case the ED registered against the controversial Islamic preacher and his organisation IRF in December 2016, as it wants to probe the multiple layers of funds received by Dr Naik and his non-profit organisation from various banking channels and donations, respectively.

In the preliminary probe, it was revealed that Naik and IRF received a total of nearly R100 crore, some deposited to his bank accounts, some, where family members made overseas transactions. ED sources said that IRF received huge funds as donations, but donors were just mentioned as well-wishers. “Only Naik would know everything about the suspicious transactions of money and the source of funds received, hence he needs to be questioned,” a senior ED official said on Friday.

If Naik doesn’t respond to summons notice, then further legal procedure would be initiated, including serving more summons, followed by issuance of non-bailable warrant, and lookout circular.