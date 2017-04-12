Education minister Vinod Tawde to discuss fee hike with schools and parents



State Education Minister Vinod Tawde

With parents complaining of fee hikes every other day, and school officials saying they shy from PTA meetings when the fee structure is decided, State Education Minister Vinod Tawde has decided to hold a pow wow with their representatives. Schools and parents' representatives have been called for a hearing next week.

"Concerned persons have been sent notices to appear for the hearing so that we can take a decision once and for all. Most of the complaints are from non-state board schools, and the government can act on them under the Fee Regulation Act," said Tawde.

Contradictory views

He added, "A school management member told me that of 3,000 students' parents only 7-8 are complaining. In another case, apparently these non-state board schools' curriculum books are not easily found in the market and hence are sold on campus. While parents are complaining, the school says it has told them in advance about it. There are always contradictory views. I also want to know why parents are not approaching fee committees."

Parents plan protest

Angry parents are also planning a protest at Azad Maidan next weekend. Jayant Jain, President of Forum for Fairness in Education, said, "Why should the government need a hearing? They can just follow the law and resolve the cases."