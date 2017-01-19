Edward Snowden can stay in Russia till 2020

Whistle-blower’s Russian lawyer says his residency permit has been extended based on good conduct

Moscow: Former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden has been allowed to remain in Russia for another three years and will qualify to apply for Russian citizenship next year, his Russian lawyer said yesterday.

Russian authorities said earlier yesterday that they had extended a residency permit for Snowden, who was given asylum in Russia after leaking classified information about US spy operations. That permit is now valid until 2020, lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said.

“He has grounds to receive citizenship in the future, since under law we have a period of residence on Russia soil of not less than five years (to receive citizenship),” RIA news agency quoted Kucherena.