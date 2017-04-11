Egypt in state of emergency after twin church bombings

Mourners carry a large cross and the coffin of one of the victims of the blast at the church in Alexandria. Pics/AFP

Cairo: Egypt yesterday imposed a three-month state of emergency and ordered the military to protect vital infrastructure after the Islamic State terror group targeted two minority Coptic Christian churches in powerful bombings, killing at least 45 people and wounding more than 100 others.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi chairing a meeting of the National Defence Council before announcing the emergency

Egypt's Cabinet approved the measure — which allows authorities to make arrests without warrants and search people's homes — and explained the reasons for the imposition of emergency in a statement that read, "The state of emergency allows both the armed forces and the police to execute those procedures necessary to combat the threats of terrorism and its financing, maintain security around the country and protect public and private property, as well as preserving the lives of citizens."

The Cabinet's approval came after President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in a brief television appearance last night announced the state of emergency for three months. Sisi said a top-level council for fighting terrorism and extremism will also be set up.

The security forces have been put on alert in anticipation of more attacks, the media reported.