Eight alleged IS operatives chargesheeted

New Delhi: The NIA yesterday filed two charge sheets against eight people allegedly owing allegiance to the banned ISIS terror outfit for conspiring to “wage a war” against the country, and targeting foreigners and important personalities in India.

The first chargesheet named seven people - Manseed Mehmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad N K, Safvan P, Jasim N K, and Shajeer Mangalassery under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, besides sections of anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In another charge sheet, Subahani Haja, who had fought alongside the ISIS in Syria, was named.

The accused, who hail from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, were alleged to have entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the country by collecting explosives and other material to target prominent persons and places in southern India.