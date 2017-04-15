Eight arrested in Pakistan for killing students over blasphemy



Pakistani police officials inspect a hostel at Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan. Pic/AFP



Islamabad: Pakistani police on Friday arrested eight members of a lynch mob that brutally assaulted two university students — killing one and injuring the other — over alleged blasphemy a day earlier.

An FIR was lodged in Sheikh Maltoon police station in Mardan against 20 suspects, eight of whom were later arrested, Dawn online reported. Cops have formed three teams to arrest the remaining suspects.

On Thursday, Abdul Wali Khan University students Mashal and Abdullah were targeted by the violent mob on the campus premises for allegedly "publishing blasphemous content online". Mashal was killed and Abdullah was injured.