While the proposed DN Nagar to BKC elevated metro corridor 2B is facing criticism from those living alongNew Link RoadandSV Roadbetween Bandra and Juhu, a total of eight companies have shown keen interest in taking up the civil construction work.

MMRDA Joint Project Director Dilip Kawatkar said, "Eight reputable companies have shown interest in constructing phase-1 of the metro line 2B from BKC to D N Nagar and technical and financial bids have been submitted. After approval by MMRA’s executive committee, the tenders will be awarded to the lowest bidder."

Representational Pic

It should be noted that the lowest bidder will have to undertake the work of R900 crore, which includes constructing viaducts of the elevated corridor along with 11 metro stations along the alignment. MMRDA had earlier invited tenders for constructing the entire corridor between D N Nagar and Mandale, but the decision to scrap the bids was taken as the companies had quoted more than the estimated cost. Later, the project has been divided into two phases –DN Nagar to BKC (Phase-I) and BKC to Mandale (Phase-II).

The companies that have shown interest are JMC Projects(i) Ltd, AFCONS Infrastructure Ltd , Larsen & Turbo lTD, SEL-SPSCPL Joint Venture (Sadbhav), CHEC-TPL Joint Venture, J Kumar Infrastructure, Simplex, and IL&FS.

In September, more than 1,000 people including representatives from 30 local residents associations along the proposed Metro Line 2B had participated in a protest march demanding that the authorities scrap the elevated corridor plan and replace it with the underground Metro corridor.

Speaking to mid-day, activist Nitin Killawala, who has been opposing the elevated Metro corridor, said, "Already, the two arterial roads -- New Link Road and SV Road -- are facing a lot of problems because of traffic. At many places, the roads are narrow and so if the authorities start the work of constructing an elevated metro, this situation will go from bad to worse. Hence, we are demanding that the elevated metro plan be replaced with an underground Metro corridor, even if it costs more."