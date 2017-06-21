Eight kids escape from Pune remand home after power outage

The children, who were sleeping in the same room, broke the wooden window and escaped after climbing over the fence, early on Saturday



Taking advantage of a power cut, eight children of a Pune-based remand home, ran away in the wee hours of Saturday. The incident came to light on Sunday, after which a caretaker of the home, Sachin Shinde, registered a complaint with the Yerawada police station.

Speaking to mid-day, police inspector Mukund Mahajan said, "When the incident happened, it was raining heavily and electricity wasn’t there. The children, who were sleeping in the same room, broke the wooden window and escaped after climbing over the fence."



Sub-inspector Arun Gaud, who is investigating the case, said, "Following the incident, some of the caretakers searched for the kids at the nearest railway station and bus stand. Then they approached us. Most of the children are within 17 years of age."

"We have approached the family members of the children and are investigating the case further. It seems that the kids had planned it," he added.