Eight killed in Himachal wall collapse

Shimla: Eight people, including four children, were killed on Wednesday after a boundary wall of a factory collapsed amid a storm on their makeshift homes in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi town, officials said.

The 12 others who were injured have been referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

The eight died instantly in the disaster in Saraj Majra village, some 120 km from here. The incident took place around 1 a.m., an official told IANS. The hutments of labourers were located adjoining the wall.