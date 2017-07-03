Eight people wounded in shooting near mosque in France

By IANS | Paris | Posted 3 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

France mosque shooting

Eight people were wounded in a shooting in front of a mosque in the southern French city of Avignon on Sunday night, local media reported. Citing La Provence newspaper on Monday, Xinhua reported that authorities are not considering the incident as a terrorist attack.

Police suspected the shooting was due to a dispute between young people. Four people were wounded outside the mosque while a family of four in their apartment some 50 meters away took shrapnel.

The newspaper report also quoted witnesses as saying the shooting began at around 10:30 p.m. local time on Sunday when one of the two gunmen with their faces covered fired shots around as worshippers were leaving the mosque.

Trending Videos

Watch video: When Mamta's topless photo created controversy

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply