Eight people wounded in shooting near mosque in France

Eight people were wounded in a shooting in front of a mosque in the southern French city of Avignon on Sunday night, local media reported. Citing La Provence newspaper on Monday, Xinhua reported that authorities are not considering the incident as a terrorist attack.

Police suspected the shooting was due to a dispute between young people. Four people were wounded outside the mosque while a family of four in their apartment some 50 meters away took shrapnel.

The newspaper report also quoted witnesses as saying the shooting began at around 10:30 p.m. local time on Sunday when one of the two gunmen with their faces covered fired shots around as worshippers were leaving the mosque.