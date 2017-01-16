Eight years on, Powai road to finally be repaired

Swami Narayan Marg that is currently being repaired

Here's some long-awaited good news for Powai residents and motorists using the Swami Narayan Mandir Marg to reach Vikhroli Railway station. After eight years of fighting to get a simple, pothole-free road, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally approved R9.62 crore for the concretisation and repair of the Road. The road is likely to be ready for use by July.

Being in a private layout (under the Swami Narayan Mandir Temple trust's jurisdiction), the 500-metre stretch of road was left unattended, leaving motorists suffering daily. The condition of the road here was so bad that many times small vehicles have toppled over.

A senior civic official from N-ward (Ghatkopar) said, “As the road was on private property, we were unable to repair it without permission from the temple trust. Now, with the help of the local MLC, R N Singh we convinced the trust and have taken over the road.”