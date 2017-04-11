Eknath Khadse to be probed in MIDC land scam



Eknath Khadse

Pune: The Pune city police had given a clean chit to former minister Eknath Khadse in the MIDC land scam case, stating there was no evidence, but on the direction of the Bombay High court, the case will be registered again with Bund Garden police station and the investigation will be done by the ACB.

Acting on a complaint filed by developer Hemant Laxman Gavande, a resident of Pune, who had moved a petition in the HC against Khadse, his wife, son-in-law and others, Justices Ranjit More and Revati Mohite Dere had on March 8 directed the ACB to investigate the case. A First Information Report (FIR) will also be filed independently and without reference to the enquiry conducted by the judicial commission of retired Justice Dinkar Zoting. Gavande has alleged Khadse misused his official position in 2016 to facilitate the purchase of a three-acre MIDC plot in Bhosari at Rs 3.75 crore from its original owner in the name of his wife and son-in-law, when the market price was Rs 40 crore.

The court observed, "We also make it clear that this court has not expressed any opinion on merits of the matter at this stage. Investigation shall be monitored by a senior officer not below the rank of Additional Director General of Police, ACB."

Late on Monday evening ACB sleuths approached Bund Garden police station and began the process of registering the case against Khadse who was Revenue Minister of Maharashtra. The case will be registered against Khadse, his wife Mandakini, son-in-law Girish Dayaram Chaudhari, a person named Ukani, and two unidentified officials attached to the Revenue Department of Pune. In February, this year the Bund garden police gave a clean chit to Khadse, claiming no prima facie evidence was found in the case and an FIR was not registered. Based on this Gavande had approached the High Court.