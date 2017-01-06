Navi Mumbai crime: Elderly couple, who started feeding stray dogs after son died, beaten up

Residents of Koparkhairne's Rajashri Apartments booked for physically and verbally abusing animal lovers. The elderly couple and the residents at loggerheads over stray dogs being fed in the society



Ahtesham with wife Naseeb

An FIR was lodged against residents of Koparkhairne's Rajashri Apartments for physically abusing an elderly couple around 11 pm. The elderly couple and the residents had been at loggerheads since the last three years after the latter objected to the couple feeding dogs in the society.

Police sources said, on November 30, the elderly man, Ahtesham Haidar (58), was attacked by three men, following which he registered a complaint at Koparkhairne police station. After the police asked who they reckon could be behind the attack, Ahtesham and his wife Naseeb Sayed (49) gave names of a few residents. Following this incident, cops sent a notice to the residents as well as the couple asking them meet at the police station. “Around 5 pm yesterday, when we were returning from the hospital, we saw a mob stationed around the society’s entry point. We thought there was a family function in the society.

But once they locked the gates, we realised they had gathered to beat us up,” said Naseeb. “They pulled our hair and slapped and punched us. The residents also verbally abused us.”

According to Sayed, it all began three years ago after their son died. “After our son died, we are all alone. If taking care of animals gives us happiness, what is wrong in that?"



Ahtesham Haidar feeding the dogs in his society

The residents, who are fighting a court case against the couple for the “inconvenience” they face due to dogs on the society campus, said no physical harm had been done during the “interaction”. The treasurer of the society, Ahmad Patel, said, “We need the dogs out of campus as they are known to spread diseases.”

Animal rights activist Aarti Chauhan, who has been helping the couple fight the case, said, “I wonder what kind of these society residents are is they have no compassion for animals or the elderly.”

The residents have been charged under Sections 324 (wrongful confinement), 23 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC.