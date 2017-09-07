Elderly Delhi woman staying alone, stabbed to death in her house

New Delhi: A 70-year-old woman was stabbed to death by unknown persons in west Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Police said the deceased had been identified as Laxmi Devi, a resident of Khyala here.

"Laxmi Devi was found dead on Thursday by her nephew Shiv Bhagwan when he visited her house. She had a head injury and was lying in a pool of blood oozing out of her nose and mouth," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said.

"During investigation, eight stab wounds were found on her back, breast, and face. The stab marks suggested she had been attacked with an ice-pick.

"She was staying alone. She had no son, only five daughters and all are married. Her brothers live in the vicinity," Kumar said.

Prima facie, it appeared that she might have been killed by someone known to her or someone living not too far away from her place, the police officer said.

"The motive behind her killing could be personal enmity or a property dispute. Since nothing was found missing from the house, robbery does not appear to be the motive."

Police are questioning the neighbours of the deceased and also examining the CCTV footage of the area to catch the culprit.