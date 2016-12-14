Elderly man dies in bank queue in Palghar

At the time of the heart attack, he had been standing for nearly two hours



Representational pic

A 72-year-old man died yesterday after reportedly suffering a heart attack while standing in a bank queue in the adjoining Palghar district, police said.

Banks all over the country were witnessing extra rush yesterday after a three-day-long holiday.

Prabhakar Narayan Raut was standing in the queue outside the Dena bank at Chinchni to withdraw cash when he collapsed after a suspected heart attack at around 4 pm, the police added.

Raut, a former government official, was rushed to the nearby primary health centre where he was declared dead, police said.

He was standing in the queue for nearly two hours, according to eyewitnesses.