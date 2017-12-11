Elderly woman, grand-daughter hacked to death by their neighbour

A 70-year-old woman and her four-year-old grand-daughter were hacked to death allegedly by their neighbour at Badi Ambagaon village in Ganjam district of Odisha today, police said

A 70-year-old woman and her four-year-old grand-daughter were hacked to death allegedly by their neighbour at Badi Ambagaon village in Ganjam district of Odisha today, police said. The accused, Ranjan Sethi (35), has been arrested and a sharp weapon used in the crime also seized, said inspector in-charge of Hinjili police station, Prasant Kumar Sahoo.



Representational Picture

Previous enmity, coupled with the mental condition of the accused, might be the cause of the killing, according to preliminary inquiry by police. The woman and her grand-daughter succumbed to injuries during treatment. "We have registered a murder case and started an inquiry into the incident," Sahoo added.

