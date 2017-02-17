Elderly woman set herself afire, dies in Kolkata

Kolkata: An elderly woman, who allegedly attempted suicide, was engulfed in flames at a park adjacent to her house in Jadavpur area in Kolkata but it took some time for the police to come and take her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

72-year-old Kalpana Bardhan had set herself afire at her residence in Bijoygarh in Jadavpur area and then rushed out to Netaji Sishu Udyan with her body engulfed in flames, the police said.

Neighbours did not come to her rescue and dialled police helpline who sent a team from Jadavpur police station. She was rushed to the nearby M R Bangur Hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was depressed and allegedly poured kerosene on herself before setting herself afire. The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is on, police said.