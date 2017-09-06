Elephant falls into marshy area in Alapuzha, efforts on to pull it out

Elephant

Alapuzha: A tusker which ran amok while being brought from Kochi after temple festivities, fell into a marshy waterlogged area at nearby Thuravoor and a futile over effort was made to pull out the animal.

The jumbo ran away from the parked truck at the Chertala- Thuravoor junction about 4 am on Tuesday morning while being brought from Kochi after participating in the Thrikkakara temple festival, held as part of Onam celebrations.

According to reports, the animal damaged an autorickshaw and a house before it fell into the muddy area. The locals, police personnel, elephant rescue workers, and mahouts from nearby areas toiled since 8.30 AM to pull out the tusker, but in vain, police said.

The animal's hind legs are still in the muddy pool. The jumbo, which has become weak, was given drips at intervals.