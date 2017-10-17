Fed up of the repeated action against them after the Elphinstone Road stampede by the BMC, railways and the police, newspaper vendors have again demanded the status of essential services provider. They also want the eviction drive against them to stop.



Representational Image

"If there is an emergency in the city, the government does not stop the distribution of newspapers along with essentials such as milk, vegetables and medicines. This is because newspapers are a communication channel between it and people. We want to be shown such dignity during other periods also," said Sanjay Chaukekar, executive president of Brihanmumbai Vruttapatra Vikreta Sangh (BVVS), which represents newspaper vendors in Mumbai.

The GRP, RPF, Mumbai police and the BMC have begun an eviction drive against vendors from railway stations after the stampede on September 29 in which 23 people died.

Newspaper vendors were also evicted, especially after MNS chief Raj Thackeray threatened action against hawkers if they were not removed.

Hence, 15,000 vendors from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have been demanding permanent space. The drive against hawkers has affected nearly 550 newspaper vendors at railway stations.

Vendors have also approached Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, other politicians such as Nitesh Rane, railway authorities and civic bodies.

"Newspapers have always been sold at junctions for the convenience of passengers. We are being treated as criminals," said Ajit Patil, another leader of newspaper vendors.

He claimed they have been booked for unlawful assembly and rioting.