Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed sadness over the Mumbai Stampede incident, assuring that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Fadnavis, who visited KEM hospital, to meet the injured people in the incident told media, "The incident that happened here, whole Maharashtra and the country is deeply saddened due to this incident.



Devendra Fadnavis

A total of 22 people died in this, about 39 people are admitted in the hospital, where in one person is in critical condition. However, the situation of others injured is better now and they are out of danger. The railway ministry has ordered for the investigation. There will be a strict investigation in this and there will be action against the culprits."

He apprised that the railway ministry has started an audit of foot overbridges (FOBs) at stations so that similar incident is not repeated in the future. The Chief Minister further gave assurance to the railway ministry that the state government and local administration will do everything needed. Earlier, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal assured that all the suburban stations in Mumbai will be inspected within a week.

Goyal said, 'Employees of Mumbai Railways have accepted my request to not celebrate Dussehra in the wake of the Mumbai Stampede incident. In the next seven days, all suburban stations will be inspected to identify vulnerable issues; we will speed up work on foot-over bridge (FOB).' The Western Railways stated a clarification that there was no structural damage in the FOB (foot over bridge) which can be attributed to the stampede.

The Western Railways, in a statement, asserted that there was overcrowding at the foot over bridge due to heavy rains and people panicked on rumours of foot over bridge collapsing. Earlier yeseterday, 22 people were killed and over 39 seriously got injured in a rush-hour stampede at Mumbai's Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge.

