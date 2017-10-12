This vada pav seller from Elphinstone Road is not a man of many words, but definitely a man of good deeds. Though it's not the first time that he is extending a helping hand to those in need, Mangesh Ahivale has come up with a unique idea this time. He plans to sell vada pav for a day on October 14, at a subsidised rate of '5 per piece, and then hand over the money that he earns to the family of 22-year old Mayuresh Haldankar, who died in the Elphinstone stampede.



Deceased Mayuresh Haldankar

The fund-raising initiative, which Ahivale has named 'Apla Vada Pav', will be held opposite Sarthi Hotel on J B Road. Ahivale told mid-day that a week back, he visited Haldankar's family and after that he came up with the idea.

Mangesh Ahivale selling vada pav at his stall

"When I visited the deceased's family, I realised that their financial condition was not good. As a responsible citizen, I want to help them in the best possible way. I will hand over the amount that I'll earn by selling vada pav to Haldankar's family," said Ahivale.

On an earlier occasion, Ahivale had undertaken a similar initiative to help drought-affected farmers in the state. He had collected '20,000 and donated it to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This time he is hopeful of earning a higher amount. He also said he will not deduct the money that he spends in preparing the snack from the day's collection.

