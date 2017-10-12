This vada pav seller from Elphinstone Road is not a man of many words, but definitely a man of good deeds. Though it's not the first time that he is extending a helping hand to those in need, Mangesh Ahivale has come up with a unique idea this time. He plans to sell vada pav for a day on October 14, at a subsidised rate of '5 per piece, and then hand over the money that he earns to the family of 22-year old Mayuresh Haldankar, who died in the Elphinstone stampede.
Deceased Mayuresh Haldankar
The fund-raising initiative, which Ahivale has named 'Apla Vada Pav', will be held opposite Sarthi Hotel on J B Road. Ahivale told mid-day that a week back, he visited Haldankar's family and after that he came up with the idea.
Also read - Mumbai stampede: Panel to probe delay in issuing tender for foot overbridge
Mangesh Ahivale selling vada pav at his stall
"When I visited the deceased's family, I realised that their financial condition was not good. As a responsible citizen, I want to help them in the best possible way. I will hand over the amount that I'll earn by selling vada pav to Haldankar's family," said Ahivale.
Also read - Elphinstone stampede: Report by Western Railway blames heavy rains for mishap
On an earlier occasion, Ahivale had undertaken a similar initiative to help drought-affected farmers in the state. He had collected '20,000 and donated it to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This time he is hopeful of earning a higher amount. He also said he will not deduct the money that he spends in preparing the snack from the day's collection.
Full coverage on Mumbai stampede
Mumbai Stampede Latest: 27 Dead At Elphinstone Railway Station, Casualties May Rise
Mumbai Stampede: Eyewitness Say That There Was No Help When Elphinstone Tragedy Occurred
Elphinstone Station Stampede: KEM Hospital Releases List Of Dead
Rains, Loud Thud And Thousands On 6-8-Ft Overbridge: Witnesses Tell Story Of Elphinstone Stampede
Mumbai Stampede: Prominent Mumbaikars Shocked, Express Grief
Mumbai Stampede: Angry Netizens Blame Railways, Government For Elphinstone Disaster
Mumbai Stampede: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind Offer Condolences
View Photos: Mumbai: Gruesome photos of the Elphinstone station stampede
Trending Video
Watch video: Dahisar river touches the danger mark near National Park
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr