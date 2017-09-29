Twenty two People died and more than 30 were seriously injured on Friday in a stampede at Mumbai’s Elphinstone railway station. The injured were admitted to KEM Hospital and other nearby hospitals.

It has been reported that KEM hospital has identified 19 of the deceased, while 3 remained unidentified.



An Image of the list issued by KEM hospital. Pic/Gayatri Nirmal

In a prelimnary report, of those who perisher 14 were male and 8 were females. Of the injured 30 were males and 9 were females.

In an effort to help the families of those who passed away in the gruesome incident the hospital placed an image of the deceased outside the hospital and also circulated a list of those who perished.