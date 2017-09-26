Eman Ahmed death: Doctors at UAE Hospital did their best, says sister

This February 16, 2017, photo of Eman Ahmed was taken sometime before she underwent a bariatric surgery at Saifee Hospital. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Eman Ahmed Abdulati, 37, who began her journey of weight loss here in Mumbai six months ago, breathed her last in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Once the world's heaviest woman at 500 kg, Eman dropped a whopping 330 kg before her family made the controversial decision to move her abroad. While Mumbai doctors say it was a mistake to move her, Eman's sister Shaimaa has stated that the UAE doctors did their best.



Eman claps during a press conference on July 24 at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. File pic

Eman passed away at 4.35 am at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. On Sunday night, she was shifted from her special room to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she complained of uneasiness.

'We did our best'

"We wouldn't be able to tell the exact cause of death, but she suffered multi-organ failure followed by cardiac arrest," said Dr Nabil Debouni, medical director, Burjeel Hospital. "We tried to do our best to provide the best treatment," he added.

Also Read: World's ex-heaviest woman Eman Ahmed Abdulati passes away in Abu Dhabi

Eman was under the supervision of 20 doctors from different specialities, who were managing her medical condition from the time she had arrived in UAE. The hospital had planned a skin reduction surgery for her as well, but before they could get around to it, Eman's condition deteriorated. The surgery would have removed the excess skin left behind after Eman lost nearly 400 kg.

Mumbai docs stunned

Her quest to lose weight began in Mumbai in February, when she first arrived at Saifee Hospital, where reputed bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala decided to take on her case. She arrived in the city weighing 500 kg, and had dropped down to 176 kg when she was moved to Abu Dhabi on May 4.

With her resolve to get better and her fascination with Bollywood, Eman quickly won the heart of the hospital staff and all of Mumbai. Her attending nurses, hospital staff and other caregivers, who fondly called her Sweetie, are yet to come to terms with the news of her death.

You may also like to read: Eman Ahmed vs Saifee Hospital: Lowdown on their explosive fight

When mid-day spoke to Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, bariatric surgeon with Saifee Hospital, who was part of the team that treated Abdulati in Mumbai, she said, "It was a mistake to take Eman out of India. She would have stayed here until her health had improved. But, the family didn't trust us despite all our efforts and suggestions."

She added, "It is a big shock for us, because she was [like] our child. I have no words to express my sorrow."

Dr Debouni from Burjeel Hospital, however, refused to respond to these comments from Saifee Hospital. "I won't make any comment on the claims made by the hospital. If you have any question related to Eman, I will try to answer it," he said.

In a video statement released by Burjeel Hospital, Eman's sister Shaimaa said that the UAE doctors could not save her sister despite their best efforts.

Eman's body will be transported to Alexandria, Egypt, for her last rites today.

Read more stories on Eman Ahmed Abdulati

Photos: Eman Ahmed finally bids adieu to Mumbai

First exclusive pictures of Eman from Saifee Hospital in Mumbai

Photos: World's heaviest woman Eman arrives for surgery in Mumbai