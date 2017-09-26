Eman Ahmed death: Doctors at UAE Hospital did their best, says sister

This February 16, 2017, photo of Eman Ahmed was taken sometime before she underwent a bariatric surgery at Saifee Hospital. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar
Eman Ahmed Abdulati, 37, who began her journey of weight loss here in Mumbai six months ago, breathed her last in Abu Dhabi yesterday. Once the world's heaviest woman at 500 kg, Eman dropped a whopping 330 kg before her family made the controversial decision to move her abroad. While Mumbai doctors say it was a mistake to move her, Eman's sister Shaimaa has stated that the UAE doctors did their best.
Eman claps during a press conference on July 24 at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. File pic
Eman passed away at 4.35 am at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi. On Sunday night, she was shifted from her special room to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she complained of uneasiness.
'We did our best'
"We wouldn't be able to tell the exact cause of death, but she suffered multi-organ failure followed by cardiac arrest," said Dr Nabil Debouni, medical director, Burjeel Hospital. "We tried to do our best to provide the best treatment," he added.
Eman was under the supervision of 20 doctors from different specialities, who were managing her medical condition from the time she had arrived in UAE. The hospital had planned a skin reduction surgery for her as well, but before they could get around to it, Eman's condition deteriorated. The surgery would have removed the excess skin left behind after Eman lost nearly 400 kg.
Mumbai docs stunned
Her quest to lose weight began in Mumbai in February, when she first arrived at Saifee Hospital, where reputed bariatric surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala decided to take on her case. She arrived in the city weighing 500 kg, and had dropped down to 176 kg when she was moved to Abu Dhabi on May 4.
With her resolve to get better and her fascination with Bollywood, Eman quickly won the heart of the hospital staff and all of Mumbai. Her attending nurses, hospital staff and other caregivers, who fondly called her Sweetie, are yet to come to terms with the news of her death.
When mid-day spoke to Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, bariatric surgeon with Saifee Hospital, who was part of the team that treated Abdulati in Mumbai, she said, "It was a mistake to take Eman out of India. She would have stayed here until her health had improved. But, the family didn't trust us despite all our efforts and suggestions."
She added, "It is a big shock for us, because she was [like] our child. I have no words to express my sorrow."
Dr Debouni from Burjeel Hospital, however, refused to respond to these comments from Saifee Hospital. "I won't make any comment on the claims made by the hospital. If you have any question related to Eman, I will try to answer it," he said.
In a video statement released by Burjeel Hospital, Eman's sister Shaimaa said that the UAE doctors could not save her sister despite their best efforts.
Eman's body will be transported to Alexandria, Egypt, for her last rites today.
Eman's journey
December 7, 2016: mid-day is the first to report about Eman Ahmed's imminent arrival to Mumbai for a life-saving weight-loss surgery
December 14, 2016: Following mid-day's report, hospital in Cairo arranges for surgeons, but Eman's family is insistent on having the operation in India
January 23: Dr Mufazzal Lakdawala launches a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for Eman's Rs 50-lakh surgery
February 4: Special OT made for Eman at the cost of R2 crore is razed following a notice from the BMC
February 11: Eman finally arrives in Mumbai for a life-saving surgery at Saifee Hospital
February 15: Salman Khan's father Salim Khan tells mid-day his son will fulfil Eman's wish of meeting him
February 18: Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinky Roshan donates R10 lakh for Eman's surgery
February 22: Eman tells Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinky and sister Sunaina that she wants to shake a leg with the actor once she's able to stand on her feet
March 7: Three weeks after her arrival in Mumbai, Eman loses more than 100 kg, dropping down to a total of 380 kg. The same day, she undergoes a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy
April 11: Eman's doctor reveals she has lost 242 kg since her arrival in Mumbai
April 27: Senior doctors and specialists from Abu Dhabi-based Burjeel Hospital come to Mumbai to check on Eman, as she would soon move to their facility for further treatment
May 4: Eman leaves for UAE for the next leg of treatment
20
Number of doctors treating Eman in Abu Dhabi
65 kg
Weight Eman lost during her treatment in Abu Dhabi
500 kg
Eman's weight when she arrived in Mumbai in Feb
176 kg
Eman's weight when she left Saifee Hospital in May
