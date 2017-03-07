Mumbai: Eman Ahmed loses title of world's heaviest woman; ready for surgery

Now ready for surgery, Eman has surpassed all expectations by shedding a whopping 108 kg within three weeks
Eman Ahmed Abdulati
Eman Ahmed has lost the title of the heaviest woman in the world, and has gained a real shot at a better life. In the three weeks since her arrival in Mumbai, Eman has lost more than 100 kg, dropping down to a total of 380 kg.
Now, for the first time in 25 years, she is able to sit up on her own. All that remains is to get back on her feet, and this could happen soon, as she is now ready for surgery.
Double success
Eman's weight loss so far is a success story in itself. The doctors had set an ambitious goal of losing 50 kg in 25 days. This would have required her to drop a seemingly impossible 2 kg every day. To the surprise of everyone, however, she lost double the weight. "We thought she would lose around 50 kg, but were surprised to observe that she has lost more than 100 kg," said Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, the bariatric surgeon treating Eman.
Photos: World's heaviest woman in Mumbai: 10 developments
Ready for surgery
Most of the weight she has shed comprised water – 100 kg of it. After following liquid diet and regular physiotherapy, she has shed the extra water, making her a suitable candidate for bariatric surgery.
Asked about her surgery, Dr Muffazal said, "It will happen soon. Through medicines, we have tried our best to help her lose as much weight as possible. But medicine can't help her reduce weight anymore. Now, we can only achieve the remaining goal through surgery."
Read Story: Hrithik Roshan: Would happily lose to Eman in a dance-off
Eman's first surgery will be a sleeve bariatric surgery. Following which, she will be sent back to Alexandria and kept under observation, until she returns for the next procedure. The hospital has collected around R60 lakh through crowd-sourcing.
Pic/Shadab Khan
Trolled on Twitter by Shobhaa De over his weight, Daulatram Jogawat - a Madhya Pradesh police inspector - has a light-hearted comeback.
"Only because of her tweet, I came here and underwent the surgery. We consider woman as 'devi', and she has really been a blessing in my life," said a smiling Jogawat, who has since undergone bariatric surgery by Dr Muffazal Lakdawala.
Stung by De's tweet, he arrived in Mumbai on February 27, and underwent surgery on March 2. Since then, he has lost 5.5 kg, and will continue to lose more weight as the surgery takes effect. "He has been discharged and will be heading back to his hometown on Tuesday," said Dr Muffazal. For the next week, Jogawat will remain on liquid diet, after which he will follow a semi-liquid diet. The surgery will also help control his diabetes and cure his sleep disorder.
"Before the incident, I had never heard about Twitter. When the writer tweeted about me and it went viral, I saw my picture on TV and was really shocked - no one wants to get fat. It was because of my health," he said.
"I used to stay alive on three rotis - one in the morning and two at night. But my weight never affected my work. If a person has a brain then physical fitness becomes secondary," he added.
500kg Eman's starting weight
488kg Eman's weight upon arrival in Mumbai after 15-day diet
380kg Eman's current weight
0 Comments