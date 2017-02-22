World's heaviest woman, Eman Ahmed ready for dance challenge with Hrithik Roshan

World's heaviest woman, Eman, who hasn't left her bed for 25 years, hopes the bariatric surgery she awaits can get her standing to dance with Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik’s sister Sunaina with Eman Ahmed Abdulati last evening at Saifee Hospital

Eman Ahmed Abdulati, an Egyptian national admitted to Saifee Hospital for a life-saving weight reduction surgery, has taken a cue from the city's political climate, and jumped ship. After expressing her desire to meet Salman Khan, she is now keen to shake a leg with one of Bollywood's best dancing stars, Hrithik Roshan.

Eman, 37, has been confined to the bed for 25 years. She revealed her desire when the actor's family visited her last evening at Charni Road's Saifee Hospital.



Dr Mufazzal Lakdawala, Eman’s sister Shaima, Pinky and Sunaina Roshan with Eman

Last week, mid-day had reported that Hrithik's mother Pinky Roshan and sister Sunaina were keen to meet Eman to encourage her in the fight against acute obesity. The Roshan's had donated R10 lakh towards her treatment which is estimated to cost a total of Rs 1 crore. Hrithik, who is currently out of India wasn't able to join the meeting. "I know Hrithik Roshan is a famous actor here. His family has been kind and beautiful. I respect that they came to encourage Eman," said Shaimaa Ahmed, Eman's sister who has accompanied her here.



Hrithik Roshan

Shaimaa said during the chat, Eman told the Rohans that she hoped to dance with Hrithik once she was able to stand on her feet. "It is her dream," Shaimaa added.

Meanwhile, Hrithik's sister, Sunaina, took to social media to encourage Eman. "And, it finally happened, I got my moment with probably the most famous woman in the world today. It was super to see her so positive and smiling with a naughty glint in her eye despite everything. She even promised to dance with Hrithik soon (sic)," her Facebook post read.

Mid-day’s Feb 15 report on Salman’s father Salim assuring the star would meet Eman

Pinky told mid-day, "I have been following stories on Eman since we heard she was arriving for a surgery. There is no better karma than to help someone in need. I hope more people come forward to help her."