Embarrassment for Nitish Kumar as Bihar canal collapses

Nitish Kumar. File pic/PTI
A portion of a canal that was to be inaugurated on Wednesday by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar collapsed a day earlier, embarrassing the government.
The incident occurred in Bhagalpur district on Tuesday evening, forcing the Chief Minister to cancel his scheduled visit to the area on Wednesday.
A portion of the Rs 389.31-crore Bateshwarsthan Ganga Pump Canal Project collapsed, resulting in the inundation of residential areas and the National Thermal Power Corp (NTPC) plant in Kahalgaon.
The project got under way in 1996-97 and took years to get ready.
According to officials, the canal was a joint scheme of Bihar and Jharkhand under which 18,620 hectares of land in Bhagalpur and 4,038 hectares in Godda district of Jharkhand would be irrigated.
The project has a total irrigation capacity of 27,603 hectares, of which 22,816 hectares is in Bihar and 4,887 hectares in Jharkhand.
The Planning Commission had approved the project in 1977 at an estimated cost of Rs 13.88 crore.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) demanded a high-level probe into the incident.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad blamed rampant corruption and alleged that poor quality of construction caused its collapse.
"The canal collapsed due to rampant corruption," RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said.
Tags: Bihar, Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, RJD, Bateshwarsthan Ganga Pump Canal Project
Trending Video
Watch video: Ryan School murder: My brother was beaten up to give wrong statements
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
Photos: Shraddha Kapoor, Kim Sharma at 'Haseena Parkar' screening
Mumbai to Goa train: First look at the glass-top Vistadome coach
Shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa keeps it short and sexy on social media
Photos: Narendra Modi, others at Marshal Arjan Singh's funeral
Photos: Sussanne Khan and Nimrat Kaur spotted at a spa in Juhu