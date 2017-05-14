Emmanuel Macron sworn in as 25th French President



French newly elected president Emmanuel Macron stands as he escorts his predecessor at the Elysee presidential Palace at the end of their handover ceremony and prior to the formal inauguration as French President on May 14, 2017 in Paris. Pic/ AFP

Paris: Independent-centrist and former investment banker Emmanuel Macron was sworn in on Sunday as the 25th French President and the youngest in the nation's history.

Laurent Fabius, President of the Constitutional Council, presided the ceremony at the Elysee Palace here, the BBC reported.

"In order to be the man of one's country, one must be the man of your time... By the sovereign choice of the people, you are now, above all ... the man of our country ... President of the Republic," Fabius said while proclaiming Macron, 39, as the President.

Macron's wife Brigitte Trogneux, wearing a powder blue skirt suit, an outfit similar to what US First Lady Melania Trump wore during her husband President Donald Trump's swearing-in in January, entered the Palace ahead of Macron.

The former Economy Minister, who worsted far-Right National Front leader Marine Le Pen in the presidential run-off, opened his term with talk of a new renaissance.

"The world needs what the French have always taught. For decades France has doubted herself."

But the world and Europe need France more than ever now, he said.

"My mandate will give the French back the confidence to believe in themselves."

He said he would convince the people that "the power of France is not declining - that we are on the brink of a great renaissance".

Macron in his speech, also paid tributes to former Presidents from Charles de Gaulle to Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande, reports the BBC.

He said he would count on the people to "deal with deep change".

"From this very evening I will be at work. Long live the Republic and long live France."

Macron becomes the youngest president in France's history and the youngest leader since Napoleon Bonaparte was elected in 1848 at age 40.

Macron arrived at the Elysee Palace earlier and walked down a red carpet. He was greeted by Hollande.

He will be naming a Prime Minister and a full Cabinet by Wednesday.