Emmanuel Macron team blasts 'massive hacking attack' after leaks

French election authorities warn media and public that republishing the leaked data could be a criminal offence

The campaign team of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron blasted a "massive and coordinated hacking attack" after internal documents including emails and accounting papers were released online.

"The files circulating were obtained several weeks ago due to the hacking of the personal and professional mailboxes of several party officials," Macron's En Marche! (Onwards!) party said, just as campaigning ended ahead of Sunday's election.

Macron's team added that all the documents were "lawful". The online leak came barely 24 hours before Sunday's final round of the presidential election in which the Macron faces far-right leader Marine Le Pen.