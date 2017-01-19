End of an Eros? Collector's office seals iconic cinema in Churchgate building

Collector’s office seals iconic cinema and 23 other shops owned by Cambata family in the Churchgate building over non-payment of dues to 2,700 Cambata Aviation staff; salaries due since March 2016
Watchman Dilip Adak outside the sealed theatre on Wednesday
The iconic 78-year-old Eros cinema in Churchgate, one of Mumbai’s landmarks, was sealed shut yesterday by the collector’s office, with shows of all the movies running there cancelled. A total of 24 shops in the building, including Eros, all owned by the Cambata family, which also runs Cambata Aviation and Bird Worldwide Flight Service, were closed.
The court order announcing the sealing of the premises
The state government had registered an FIR against the firm last week for non-cooperation with its officials, who had gone to the aviation company’s premises to seize equipment, following a court order to do so over non-payment of dues to its employees.
Pending payment
An employee, Prakash Jagtap, told mid-day, “A total of 2,700 employees have not got their salaries since March 2016. Also, for the last three years, the company has not deposited our PF and LIC premium. And for four years, we have not got any increment as per the company and recognised union agreement.”
People return disappointed after theatre and other shops in the building are closed. Pics/Suresh Karkera
“On June 2016, we moved the labour court. After a month, it gave an order that employees be paid their dues. And yet, the company didn’t give us anything,” he added.
Social worker Anjali Damania said, “The court passed an order last August, directing the suburban collector to seal the firm’s properties. It passed the same order again in September. Finally, action has been taken.”
“While the company says that dues worth only R4,45,14,633 have to be cleared, the truth is that it has to pay dues worth R100 crore,” she added.
Major losses
The manager of Eros said not a single screening could take place in the day and they had to refund a substantial amount for all the booked tickets.
“This was a sudden move from the collector’s office. At 10.30 am, the officer came and asked us to vacate the premises. After that, we started giving refunds to those who had booked tickets online,” said PP Muralidharan, the cinema’s manager of 25 years, adding that the move resulted in big losses for them in just a day.
In Pictures: Iconic places in Mumbai that no longer exist
“We had to cancel four shows of OK Jaanu and XXX. This is the first time something like this has happened here, the first time we have had to say no to patrons.”
“I came here to watch Dangal only last week. We had no idea something like this was going to happen; I am really shocked... Eros is our favourite family spot, I hope it reopens soon,” said Vaila Fotria (29), who had come to book tickets for a night show.
Official speak
When mid-day contacted district collector Dr. Ashwini Joshi, she refused to comment.
A senior officer from the collector’s office, however, said, “We have sealed 24 shops in the building. And this is not a sudden move. We had sent a notice to Cambata Aviation last September.”
“We haven’t received any court notice yet to unseal the premises. Till it comes, the property belongs to the government,” the officer added.
Inputs by Hemal Ashar
Voices
Monalaal Soni
‘I was just 15 years old when I started working in the canteen of United India Insurance Company (one of the offices sealed). For 40 years, this premise has been my workplace and home. Today, I will spend the night on the street hoping that it will open tomorrow’
Vashu Poojari, manager of Shivsagar restaurant
‘To return dues of employees of one company, the government is snatching our jobs. It’s totally unfair. We are confused what will happen next’
Nayana Kathpalia, member, Oval Cooperage Residents Association
‘I was startled to see notices all over the Eros building. I don’t remember seeing anything like this in so many decades that I have lived here. The building is central to the area, iconic... It has chemists, laundry services, café, a gym, and, of course, the theatre’
Nitij Arenja, operator, Qi gym centre
‘We were suddenly told that the building has been sealed, so we told our few gym members who were working out to leave. In the afternoons, the attendance is skeletal anyway. In the evening, clients could not access the facility’
1,000
No. of seats in one screen at Eros
200
No. of customers who were given refunds for their tickets
20%
Occupancy on a weekday in one screen
Photos: Parineeti Chopra's night out with friends in Bandra
Spotted: Kriti Sanon at spa in Juhu
'Look' how the Sheena Bora case has taken a toll on Indrani Mukerjea
Photos: Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty's movie outing in Juhu
Birthday special: 14 Bollywood actors who made it big on TV
0 Comments