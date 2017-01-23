Engineer duped of Rs 9.54 lakh by unknown fraudsters in Mumbai

Representational picture

A 41-year-old engineer from Dombivli has registered a case with Tilak Nagar police station stating that some unknown fraudsters have cheated him for around Rs 9.54 lakh.

The Tilak Nagar police have informed the Cyber cell department of the Thane police and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the complainant Krishnakant Govindankutty Kunnat, 41, a resident of Om Laxmi Narayan Park, Anand Nagar, Manpada road, Dombivli east. In his statement to police, he allegedly said that he was working as an engineer with a private firm in Iran. Before going to Iran he had made an NRI account with ICICI bank, Churchgate branch.

Bajirao Dhekale, Assistant Police Inspector, Tilak Nagar police station in Dombivli who is investigating the matter said, "The complainant claims that after he registered the account, he left Iran and never took his cheque book or debit card from the officials. From, July8, 2016 till January 16, 2017, he claimed that he was in Iran and had recently come back home to attend his late mothers' one years rituals. Recently he visited the bank to complete his KYC (Know Your Customer) form, he was shocked to to see Rs 32 only in his account," added Dhekale.

The complainant claims that he used to transfer his salary in the account every month and has never debited or used the account for any purpose. "He then took out the statement of his account and found that a total of Rs 9,54, 335 were debited from his account," added Dhekale.

A case was registered on Friday at Tilak Nagar police station in Dombivli under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian penal code and section 66 (C) (Punishment for identity theft) (D) (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

The bank statement of the complainant alleged that the cash was been debit from ATM kiosk and online shopping was done from his account. "We checked the statement copy and found that the amount was debited from 2 ATM kiosk based in Bangalore and also online shopping was been done from his account in Bangalore itself. On the basis of the details, we received from the statement copy we are taking help of the cyber cell department of Thane police and are further investigating the matter. We suspect it to be an internet fraud and are working to crack the case accordingly," added Dhekale.